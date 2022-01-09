01/09/2022 at 15:29 CET

The deputy secretary of Communication of the PP, Pablo Montesinos, has announced this Sunday in the Burgos town of Cavia a parliamentary institutional offensive to promote the dismissal of the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, after his statements on the livestock sector.

Montesinos has made this announcement accompanied by members of the Popular Party of Burgos, during a visit to a cattle farm, where he shared with those responsible for his impressions of the minister’s words.

In this context, he explained that the intention of the PP is that Garzón be rejected in all Spanish parliaments, his immediate cessation and livestock is defended, with the purpose of these echoes are also heard at the international level.

The offensive will be translated into motions in all municipalities, councils and regional parliaments throughout Spain and will be accompanied by specific initiatives in the Congress of Deputies and the Senate for “show Garzón the exit door and defend the ranchers“.

Pablo Montesinos has also said that this action is intended to know the position of all socialist leaders before the statements of the head of Consumption, in such a way that they clarify if they are with the producers or with Pedro Sánchez, whom he has accused of maintaining Garzón in his post despite the fact that “has become a real drag“.

The deputy secretary of Communication of the ‘popular’ has insisted that Alberto Garzón “should not stay one more minute in the Council of Ministers” and has linked his continuity to the fact that “Sánchez agrees with him or does not have enough political power to dismiss a minister from the Podemos wing “and so on “not to give the battle” to Yolanda Diaz.

State agreements

In any case, Montesinos has endorsed the commitment of the Popular Party with the agricultural and livestock sector and he recalled that the national president of the ‘popular’, Pablo Casado, already presented Sánchez a battery of State agreements, among which was one to provide the market with greater flexibility, which is also what they demand, according to said, the ranchers.

After addressing the President of the Government as “that of the no is no”, he regretted that Sánchez does not take into account this type of proposals because they come from the Popular Party, as he has done with the approach to promote a Pandemic Law.