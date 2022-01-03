01/03/2022 at 17:12 CET

The PP has registered this Monday in Congress a Proposal of Law to create and regulate a High State Educational Inspection Body, “which will ensure the educational rights of all students, including linguistic ones, anywhere in Spanish territory”, although this figure is already included in the Educational law and has such functions.

The initiative is part of the legislative offensive announced in mid-December by the president of the ‘popular’, Pablo Casado, in the case of the minor from Canet de Mar (Barcelona), after the Supreme Court (TS) ratify the judgment of the TSJC that forced the Generalitat to teach 25% of the classes in Spanish.

The text of the PP, signed by the spokesperson for the ‘popular’ parliamentary group, Cuca Gamarra, provides that “the High Inspection ensure that students can receive instruction in the official language of the State wherever they reside, in accordance with the provisions in force. “This Body will also be in charge of “guarantee the ideological neutrality of educational centers, with the aim of presenting educational centers as places of learning free from indoctrination “.

Also, check that curricula, textbooks and teaching materials are aligned with common teachings; that these are taught in compliance with the provisions of state law on these basic compulsory subjects of the respective curricula; and it will verify that the studies completed are in accordance with the provisions of the State legislation, for the purposes of issuing academic and professional qualifications valid throughout Spain.

Other powers, among others, that the Higher Education Inspection will have will be to verify compliance with the provisions of the regulations on the characteristics of the specific administrative documentation that is established on a basic basis for each level of education; verify the adequacy of the awarding of grants and scholarships to the general criteria that establish the dispositions of the State; and raise to the State authorities a annual report on teaching in the respective communities which will be public and will have to be presented in the Cortes Generales.

Will act ex officio or by complaints from individuals

According to this proposal, the officials in charge of the high inspection tasks will enjoy the consideration of public authority and may act ex officio or by complaints from individuals for alleged infractions.

When he finds infractions he will report to the Ministry of Education, with the proposal of the corresponding actions, and if the facts detected may constitute a crime, it will have to report them to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

As proposed by the PP, the head of the High Educational Inspection would have a five-year term and would be appointed by the Council of Ministers among officials with more than 15 years of effective service in the Educational Administrations.

And the General Courts may request your appearance to be informed of those matters for which it was required, as well as the legislative bodies of the autonomous communities on issues that affect their territory.

High current inspection

The current educational law includes the figure of the High Educational Inspection, of the State, which is in charge of “verifying compliance with the requirements established by the State in the general organization of the educational system”, of “check the inclusion of the basic aspects of the curriculum within the respective curricula and that these are carried out in accordance with the corresponding state regulation “and to” verify compliance with the conditions for obtaining the corresponding degrees and their academic or professional effects. “

Among the functions performed by the High Inspection are also that of “ensure compliance with the basic conditions that guarantee the equality of all Spaniards in the exercise of their rights and duties in educationn, as well as their linguistic rights, in accordance with the applicable provisions “, as well as” verifying the adequacy of the granting of subsidies and scholarships financed from the General State Budgets “.

In addition, the Law establishes that, in the exercise of the functions of the High Inspection, State officials will enjoy the consideration of public authority for all purposes, being able to obtain in their actions the necessary collaboration of the authorities of the State and of the autonomous communities for the fulfillment of the functions that are entrusted to them.