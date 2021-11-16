11/16/2021 at 3:25 PM CET

Paloma Esteban / Ana Cabanillas

The PP will sanction Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo for breaking voting discipline after announcing the exporter voice announced that he voted blank in the parliamentary election of Enrique Arnaldo for the Constitutional Court. “We have rules that are activated for everyone and will work exactly the same,” said Cuca Gamarra, current party spokesman.

The advance of Álvarez de Toledo’s book fell like a jug of cold water among the group’s deputies. First, for the “fierce attacks& rdquor; to the national president whom he calls a “welcome”, assuring that he is changing his positions to satisfy all his interlocutors even if he incurs in contradictions. Nor do they like references to Teodoro García Egea, the exportavoz’s ‘black beast’, whom he accuses of never having had “a valuable idea & rdquor; and having exercised a policy of “rally and balls & rdquor ;. Parliamentarians understand that the criticisms are legitimate, but that the book “completely over-brakes”. Many insist that Álvarez de Toledo must abandon his act.

What has made many of them worse are the references to their fellow seats. The deputy for Barcelona assures that many they behave “like a gang & rdquor; and reproaches “the race for praise & rdquor; that many undertake in the chat of the parliamentary group when one of the leaders intervenes from the rostrum. “It attacks us all & rdquor ;, they complain, understanding that it is“ unsustainable & rdquor; keep him in the group.

Blank vote

After revealing that he cast a blank vote in the parliamentary vote of the new magistrates of the Constitutional Court, Álvarez de Toledo assured in an interview in El Mundo that the experiences of “politics and undesirable maneuvers that he lived through” they are repeated now with Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the president of the Community of Madrid. In addition, he acknowledged that he voted blank and that the “distribution of stickers” seems to him a “bleak spectacle” and “counterproductive for the PP” since, he says, it is self-contested.

“One cannot demand that there be a depoliticization of the General Council of the Judicial Power (CGPJ) and yet participate and an immodest, active and public politicization of the Constitutional Court, “he clarified.

At this point, he added that the form of telematic voting at this time of the pandemic seems to him a “real scandal” and, in his opinion, it was done in this way for “limit and restrict the freedom and voting secrecy of the deputies “. “It is an outrage”, has settled.