11/12/2021 at 00:38 CET

Luis Enrique said in the previous one that he cared little what Sweden did in Georgia before La Roja met Greece. He said it to take pressure off and focus on his own, not be distracted a bit, but the truth is that the unexpected KO of those of Ibrahimovic and company was the perfect appetizer to a good night. Spain did its job and with the Georgians as allies, they turned the group around. From having to win yes or yes to the Swedes to being enough with a draw on Sunday in Seville.

Precisely, those of Luis Enrique already measured those of Janne Andersson this summer on the occasion of the last European Championship, traveling, so the match was also in La Cartuja. The final zero tie would now serve to qualify, as Spain has 16 points and Sweden, 15. Who was going to say it just a few days ago!

The Nordics have noticed the pressure, the breath of La Roja on the neck. They fell in Greece and Georgia, while Luis Enrique has not allowed himself more stumbling blocks.

Do not trust

But be careful because Sweden seems to have taken the measure of the Spanish. Aside from the 2-1 in Solna at the beginning of September, it must be remembered that in the 0-0 at La Cartuja the Spanish team, which later stepped on the accelerator and reached the semifinals of the tournament, was surprised. It was on debut and little revenue gave the Red to 85 percent possession, 17 shots or approaching a thousand passes. This result would be worth it, yes, but knowing Lucho, they will go for victory just in case. And they will do well.