Roger Pros

The Brighton & Hove Albion is undoubtedly being one of the revelations of this Premier League. After incorporating several players into the squad, including the Spanish and Barça youth squad, Marc Cucurella, The team of Graham potter has made a huge leap in quality and is signing a very good start to the season, getting 14 of the 21 points played and even ranking sixth in the English league, tied on points with 3rd, Manchester City.

For this improvement, the figure of Marc Cucurella, who signed for the English team during the last transfer market due to the weakness that the ‘seagulls’ had in the left lane and after signing two very good seasons in the Getafe CF. Precisely ‘Cuckoo‘has been the protagonist in’ Radio Marca ‘, a medium for which the left-hander has given an interview in which he has stated, among other things, that: “I am very happy in Brighton& rdquor ;.

‘Cucu’ happy in Brighton

“There were a bit of problems with my clause because some said it was 30 million, others that it was 18, but in the end it is already a settled issue and they are still problems that arise. I am very happy in Brighton and looking forward to a good season with the team.“, has affirmed.

The Premier, a more fun league than LaLiga according to Marc

About the step it has taken for Cucurella make the leap to the Premier League and leave LaLiga behind, the Spaniard replied that: “English football is different. I think the team is playing good games, we are up there and we have to try to be in the best possible place. I don’t know if the Premier is better or worse than LaLiga but yes it is more entertaining. The games are much more back and forth, they get much crazier. If you lose a ball practically in their area, opponents make quick transitions to score goals & mldr; In Spain, on the other hand, everything is much calmer, more orderly and the parties are decided by small details“.

José Bordalás vs Graham Potter

On the contrast between the style of play he had at Getafe de Jose Bordalás, which was more focused on defending, and the system that proposes Graham potter, Brighton coach, who is more offensive, Cucurella has commented the following: “More than to defend, here you are going to attack, to win the game and I think that for the footballer is very good. The games that I have played I have had a nice time, it had been a long time since I enjoyed it that much. Above in our field there is a very good atmosphere & rdquor ;.

The ‘brain drain’ towards the Premier

Finally, the Barça youth squad has also spoken about the ‘brain drain’ that are heading to the Premier League, before which ‘Cucu’ has opined that it is because “the Premier has a great impact. Bet on the young and they have a more colorful football. It is an important step for young people who want to play in the great teams of world football. “