12/15/2021 at 4:56 PM CET

The Premier League has refused to postpone this Thursday’s meeting between Leicester City and Tottenham despite outbreaks of covid on both computers.

Brendan Rodgers, Leicester coach, complained about the lack of support from the Premier and pointed out that they have nine players out due to covid and other medical problems, while Tottenham have seen their last two games postponed and right now, only 16 players from the first team are available.

“We have a lot of players out, in total there are nine players unavailable due to covid and other medical reasons. We would like some support given us under the circumstances. We have five games in thirteen days, it is a difficult period even when you have the entire squad available, but right now it is much worseRodgers said.

The ‘Foxes’ coach He also stated that the game that his team took 4-0 against Newcastle United was close to being suspended for the team’s covid problems.

This week the only game suspended in the Premier It was the duel that should have been played this Tuesday between Brentford and Manchester United. The Premier made the decision on Monday night to postpone the match after the facilities of the first team of the ‘Red Devils’ were closed to avoid infections.

For its part, Tottenham, which reported eight cases of footballers last week, has 16 players from the first squad available, after returning to training this Sunday, using many U23 players.

Tottenham asks to play the game against Rennes

Antonio Conte, Tottenham Hotspur coach, asked to be able to play the last game of the Conference League group stage against Rennes, in which the classification to the next round is played.

The duel, which should have been played last week, had to be suspended due to the outbreak of covid in the English team, which also forced the postponement of this weekend’s game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

This suspension gave rise to the possibility that Tottenham would lose the game, which would mean their elimination from the European competition, since they need a victory against Rennes to access the next round. In this Monday’s draw, however, they were included in the hype alongside the Vitesse.

“We want to play. I think we deserve it. It’s a strange situation because we couldn’t play, but it wasn’t our fault. It was a big problem because the Government decided to close our training center and stop our training sessions for three days, “Conte said at a press conference.

“That is why we did not play, not for another reason. We are not to blame for what happened. We deserve to be able to play the last game of the group and try to qualify for the next round,” added the Italian.

Tottenham returned to training this Sunday with a small group of players, many of them from the reserve team.

“Today in training we had 16 from the first team and youngsters,” Conte pointed out.