10/29/2021 at 3:53 PM CEST

The Premier League has agreed to meet with Amnesty International, who asked to be able to discuss with the organization the policies of owners and presidents after the purchase of Newcastle United by a Saudi fund.

Amnesty International wants to meet with the Premier to put on the table human rights violations in Saudi Arabia and to make changes in the competition laws that prevent this type of regimes from taking over the control of clubs.

The current standards of the Premier League, regarding owners and presidents they make no mention to human rights, something that Amnesty International wants to change. “We are delighted that the Premier League is willing to discuss our proposals and that it is a starting point for a process to strengthen the laws of our sport,” said Amnesty International UK CEO, Sacha Deshmukh.

“The current regulations regarding who controls English football is wrong and it does not prohibit those owners who may have been complicit in acts of torture, slavery, human trafficking and even war crimes, “added Deshmukh.

Amnesty International has stated, since the Newcastle purchase went ahead, that it has been an attempt to “image washing through sport” and that they are trying to take advantage of the fame and glamor of the Premier League.