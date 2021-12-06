Spider-Man: No Road Home has generated a whole revolution among viewers, perhaps because of everything new that the adventures of Peter Parker bring, or, most likely, because of the curiosity of confirming whether or not Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will appear. with Tom Holland. The truth is that since the pre-sale of tickets began, the film has already left a mark in its history, causing several pages and applications in cinemas around the world to collapse.

The film directed by Jon Watts has been one of the productions most cared for by Marvel Studios for all the surprises it has up its sleeve, in addition to the start, on the big screen, of the much-mentioned multiverse – the idea has been raised since Avengers: Endgame – 95% during the conversation between Ancestral (Tilda Swinton) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and it began to unfold in the Loki series – 96% -.

Now that fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere, which is in just over a week, information has emerged confirming that the film is not finished yet. To tell the truth, the earrings have to do with the last details of editing, especially within the special effects that is what large productions usually leave until last. Who shared this information was Steven Weintraub, Collider’s editor-in-chief, via his Twitter account.

#SpiderManNoWayHome news that we did not include in our runtime story. The movie is not finished yet. The final visual effects shots won’t be delivered until early next week. [Aún] they are editing it in this [semana]. It happens a lot in great movies. The final runtime was not known until recently.

Here’s a bit of #SpiderManNoWayHome news we didn’t put in our run time story. The movie isn’t done yet. The final VFX shots don’t get delivered until early next week. They’re cutting it close on this one. Happens a lot on big movies. Final run time wasn’t known until recently. pic.twitter.com/xxHZcArQNK – Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 4, 2021

It was also through Collider that the official running time of the film was confirmed, which is 150 minutes, or two and a half hours. Although this is the longest installment within the movies starring Tom holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is still below Avengers: Endgame with its three hours and two minutes, and Eternals – 58% which lasted two hours and 37 minutes.

Among all the films of the young superhero that have been made inside and outside the MCU, it remains the one with the longest running time; only Spider-Man 3 – 63% lasts two hours and nineteen minutes and The Amazing Spider-Man – 73% two hours and sixteen minutes. It should be mentioned that the editing and special effects process is particularly important because now the characterization and wardrobe of the villains is mostly digitized, while in their respective previous films puppets, cranes and other machinery were still used, without forget the armor like the Green Goblin.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It already has great expectations for its collection, as it will surely become the first premiere during the pandemic that manages to raise more than USD $ 100 million in its world premiere weekend, and could even reach USD $ 200 million being the first film that achieves that opening collection since 2019 with the premiere of Endgame.