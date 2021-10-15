In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

This new variant of the Xiaomi flagship for 2021 in a high-end mobile that you can get today for less than 500 euros. Good opportunity!

Xiaomi launches mobiles for different reasons. One of them is competing with rival models. It is the case of Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G, designed to stand up to the POCO F3 Pro. And now it is much easier, with a 23% discount.

Take a Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G with 8 GB of RAM with a discount of 150 euros. It only costs 499 euros, sold and shipped for free by Amazon in one day.

It is a very balanced mobile, with a premium design and top hardware, as we are going to see. A high-end at a mid-range price. Do not miss the occasion!

High-end smartphone with Snapdragon 888 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB p 256 GB of storage that does not lack anything, it even has a 108 Mpix and 5G camera.

The Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G has a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel, with Full HD + resolution, 120 Hz, and HDR 10+.

You will be amazed with the image quality and the speed of response if you like to watch series and movies or play video games on your mobile.

No app, no matter how powerful, will resist to the top generation processor, the Snapdragon 888, Accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

In the cameras section it has a spectacular 108 Mpix main sensor, along with an 8 Mpix wide angle and a 5 Mpix telemacro. The selfie camera reaches 20 Mpix.

The battery has a charge 4,520 mAh, with fast charging at 33 W that allows to recharge to 30% in 21 minutes, and to 100% in 51 minutes.

The rest of the hardware is all top of the range, with WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB Type-C connection and of course, 5G connection in case you are lucky enough to have coverage.

If you want to know more, we recommend our comprehensive review of the Xiaomi Mi 11i.

