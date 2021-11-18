Related news

Patricia perez (47 years old) has been away from television for several years, but she is still a well-known face. Converted into a naturopath and specialized in energetic and orthomolecular nutrition, a profession in which she helps many people and that began after suffering a strong allergic reaction when eating a cookie that took her to the hospital. “My body was poisoned and from there I began to study and read books on how I could start taking care of myself. It arose as an obligation, but it became my passion and my way of life, “he revealed at the presentation of his first book, Yo si que como.

Today, continues to dedicate itself to the world of health, not only through its Comprehensive Care Center, but also through social networks. Through the stories, the one who was the presenter of The Game of the Goose responds to the doubts of her followers, who trust her to solve their doubts about food, supplementation and personal care.

He does it in a very close way, not only advising but sharing his own experience. This week, without going any further, he has answered a perhaps complicated question. “I read that you lost 80% of your hair, is that true? I don’t believe it”, they wrote to him. Far from just telling what happened, Patricia wanted to show everyone what her state was like at the time that she suffered from alopecia.

“I don’t like to teach it, but I’m going to teach you one thing,” he says to the camera for later share two amazing photographs in which you can see the large bald spots that it got.

“That’s how I had my head, because there was no hair. I spent a lot to get my hair back, I took a lot of cortisone punctured and in capsules for a long time. I went to many doctors and my hair kept falling out,” says the Galician, who seeing that the treatment did not give the desired results opted for “take charge “of your recovery. “It was when I began to investigate and study the reasons for hair loss.” And so, little by little, he tried different nutrients until he began to notice changes.

Thanks to this work, he discovered what was best for hair loss and have been able to create their own supplement hand in hand with Mahen Laboratories, with whom she began working last September as a formulations advisor. “I was trying different nutrients and I noticed changes when I took the nutrients that CapilNatur contains, which is the unification of those nutrients that have helped me to have hair, to grow it, not to break and keep it healthy and strong.”

This is just one of the products that Pérez has developed together with Madrid laboratories, in which he has been trusting for more than two decades. “I hope to help Mahen pass on the benefits of supplements and develop new products. Now comes the time to work harder because I am not leaving my center and I will have to take time from where there is none to combine the work in both places, but with the illusion that I have, everything is achieved !!! “, wrote on his Instagram to announce his new job.

At all times, both in the happiest and in the most complicated stages, Patricia Pérez has had the unconditional support of her husband, Luis Canut. The presenter and the scriptwriter met in 2005 and just two years later they said “yes, I want to” in an intimate ceremony attended by faces known as the singer. Raphael (78) and his wife, Natalia Figueroa (82).

Funny and as in love as the first day, they have become one of the most stable couples on the national scene and it is not uncommon for them to share posts showing off that beautiful love they have.

