BRAVE CF 56 will mark not only the first event promoted by the truly global promotion of MMA in Serbia, but will also conclude the calendar 2021 of the organization.

With the fight scheduled for December 18, the first fighters are already arriving in Belgrade.

Among those who came to Belgrade is the president of BRAVE CF, Mohammed shahid, who expressed his enthusiasm for the promotion’s inaugural adventure in the Balkan country.

“We are excited to be in Serbia for the first time”, He says Shahid. “BRAVE CF 56 is associated with the Serbian National MMA Federation, who are true visionaries and have big plans for the development of the sport in Serbia.”

The president of BRAVE CF also hinted at long-term collaboration between advocacy and Serbia and the future plans of MMA in the country.

“We are here to present a long-term national project that will focus on building world MMA stars from Serbia, bring some high-level and entertaining fights, and bring a new economic sports industry to Serbia through BRAVE CF”, He says Shahid.

A total of 10 international fighters will compete in BRAVE CF 56, more than one per fight, with eight bouts pitting a Serbian athlete against a foreigner and Abdullah Al-Qahtani from Saudi Arabia vs Nejc Preložnik of Slovenia being a 100% international competition.

Of all the fighters who travel to Serbia, no one will face a longer journey than Rolando Dy, protagonist of the main event of the night, which will endure a journey of almost ten thousand miles between Manila Y Belgrade.

With all ten international fighters and nine Serbian stars in town, BRAVE CF 56 Fight Week will begin, with a series of scheduled activities culminating in the epic fight night on December 18 at the Bel Expo Center.

“I can’t wait until September 18 to see the start of another story and a legacy in the making,” added the president of BRAVE CF.

BRAVE CF 56

When: Dec. 18

Where: Belexpocentar, Belgrade, Serbia

Start time: 6.30 PM Serbian time (GMT + 1)

Where to see: bravecftv.com (live and free worldwide), Okko Sport (Russia), Looksport + (Romania), Fighting.de (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), O2 (Czech Republic and Slovakia), Arena Sports (Bosnia, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia), Fight Network (UK, Serbia, Greece, Slovenia, Montenegro, Angola, Mozambique, Nigeria, Israel, the Caribbean, USA and Canada), Bahrain TV (Bahrain )

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mmaunola

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mma.uno

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mma.uno/

