10/27/2021 at 5:08 PM CEST

The president of the Cabildo de La Gomera, Casimiro Curbelo, has suggested this Wednesday the measure of dropping bombs from military aircraft in order to channel the lava flows from the La Palma volcano, and thus avoid the damage that the eruption is causing in buildings, crops and infrastructure. Later, however, he has assured that his words have been misrepresented.

Curbelo’s idea focuses on guiding the path of the lava in order to cause the least possible material damage.

The also leader of the Gomera Socialist Group (ASG) drew a panorama of “one of the world wars & rdquor; and he questioned whether there would not be “an airplane that flies and that can drop”, claiming that “today the technology is very reliable”, since, according to his proposal, said aircraft “must go at a reasonable height, but arrive and drop & mldr; Blooom! & Rdquor ;.

“Is there not a plane that flies and that can make it fall?”, He asks, assuring that his proposal would allow “to guide lava in one direction. “

“Like what I say is nonsense,” he continued arguing. “It gives me the impression that from a technological point of view you have to try it”, has expressed in statements collected by Cadena Ser.

Then qualify

However, he later stated that his words had been misrepresented. Curbelo, in an audio, indicates that this proposal had been made by another person and he added, during an intervention on Radio Faycan Gran Canaria, that it was perfectly possible to think that way since this system had already been implemented.

However, Curbelo continues, he doubted that it could be carried out when none of the experts working on the volcanic eruption of La Palma had raised it.

“From there, there has been a risk of misrepresented information,” said the political leader who stated that “have little shame and distort reality“.