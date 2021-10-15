10/15/2021

The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, congratulated the young Peruvian Francesco De la Cruz on Thursday for having been proclaimed champion of the first World Balloon World Cup, a sports competition organized by the narrator and “streamer” Ibai Llanos with the Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué.

“I congratulate Francesco De la Cruz for this worthy representation of the country and making the name of Peru feel loud in this world competition. Great, champion!“Castillo said on his social networks.

Immediately afterwards, the president of Parliament, the opposition María del Carmen Alva, did the same, who greeted De la Cruz “with great pride“.

The triumph of De la Cruz, 18, was widely celebrated on social networks in Peru, where many users connected to the broadcast to follow his compatriot’s journey in a tournament unknown to them until then.

After advancing in four rounds, the Peruvian won the final of this world competition devised by Ibai and Piqué from a recent viral video where a couple of Americans competed in their living room to prevent a balloon from hitting the ground.

The “streamer” and the athlete transferred this concept to a show where they recreated a dining room with tables, chairs, armchairs and furniture, surrounded by transparent walls.

A total of 32 contestants competed there, each representing their respective country, who had signed up in the weeks and days before.

In the one-game qualifiers, De la Cruz defeated the Bulgarian Tsetevan Mladenov in the round of 32, the Mongolian Gerelt-Od Tserennorov in the round of 16, the Argentine Elián Barrado in the quarterfinals, the Spanish Jan Franquesa in the semifinals and the German Jan Spiess in the final.

The transmission of this particular tournament, which was held with the public and had as a referee the former Spanish line judge Rafa Guerrero, brought together more than 600,000 people on the Twitch platform at its prime time.