12/20/2021

Act. At 11:45 CET

Guillem Porcel

The president of the Government, Francina Armengol, has communicated this morning that she has given positive in covid-19. In a message on her Twitter account, the socialist explains that she is in quarantine and will continue to work electronically. “I’m fine and thanks to being vaccinated I only have mild symptoms,” he added. In the message, he took the opportunity to call for vaccination, “especially at this time.”

This news comes the same week that the Parliament will debate and vote the approval of the Balearic General Budgets Bill for 2022, in a plenary session that will last until Wednesday.

I just got the news. I have donated positive for Covid. This is a quarantena and all those days I will continue to do so via telematics from home. Estic bé i gràcies to be vaccinated no more than tenc symptoms lleus. Vaccinate us and especially on these dates, take care of us! – Francina Armengol (@F_Armengol) December 20, 2021

In addition, the president was in Barcelona this weekend to participate in the Extraordinary Congress of the PSC together with the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, the Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, and the new secretary general of the PSC, Miquel Iceta. With the first two, he had a conversation about regional financing, shared futures and the territorial model.

After hearing the news, the former Minister of Health and first secretary of the PSC, Salvador Illa, announced that he was confined because he was a close contact with Armengol.

Few weeks ago, Marga prohens, president of the Balearic PP, also communicated that he had tested positive and that he would isolate himself at home. The popular candidate for the presidency of the Government has already recovered.