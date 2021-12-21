Updated on Monday, December 20, 2021 – 23:38

The public accounts for next year will be finally approved this Tuesday in the Senate

The President of the Senate, Ander Gil, has resolved this Monday the request for controversy presented by the Government, and finally the seven amendments to the General State Budgets (PGE) for 2022 that collect the VAT reduction of hairdressers will not be submitted to a vote in plenary session this Tuesday, according to parliamentary sources have informed Europa Press.

In this way, it is foreseeable that the public accounts for next year will be definitively approved this Tuesday in the Senate after the Government has decided to submit a request for controversy to the Presidency of the Upper House, accepted by Ander Gil, on understanding that these amendments affected the budget balance.

During the debate on the partial amendments in the Senate Budget Committee, the parties that had registered the claim on the reduction of VAT for hairdressers had reported that the Government had presented a veto on these amendments, so they did not even get to vote.

However, this morning, at the ordinary meeting of the Senate Bureau, the member of the PNV, Imanol Landa, has aligned himself with the three representatives of the PP in this organ of the Upper Chamber to add a majority that had managed to lift the Government’s veto on the amendments to the General State Budgets (PGE) of 2022 that include the reduction in VAT to 10% of hairdressers.

GOVERNMENT DECISION

After this step, the Government had presented throughout this Monday a request for a dispute with the Presidency of the Upper House by virtue of the Article 151.5 of the Regulation, which refers to the power of the Executive to present this appeal, understanding that it affects budget stability.

In this context, the President of the Senate has decided to resolve this request for controversy so that the amendments are not put to a vote. According to the resolution, to which Europa Press has had access, Ander Gil has promised to inform the parliamentary groups of the Chamber.

Thus, the Senate Bureau gather this Tuesday in an extraordinary way barely fifteen minutes before the plenary session begins to address this matter, as sources from the Presidency of the Chamber have confirmed to Europa Press.

THE PRECEDENT OF PILAR LLOP

Precisely, the former president of the Senate and current Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop, also resolved a few months ago a request for a controversy from the Government to veto this claim to lower VAT for hairdressers.

Moreover, at that time, a majority alternative to the Government lined up to push forward an amendment in the Anti-fraud Law that collects the reduction in VAT from hairdressers to 10%.

At that time, Llop resolved the controversy request presented by the Government once the vote took place, which was finally annulled, so the text of the Anti-Fraud Law that was sent to Congress does not include this amendment. At that time, the Government claimed that it affected the 2021 Budget.

