12/03/2021 at 4:44 PM CET

Sport.es

From the category Sub-6 to Sub-18, more of 1,800 rugby players will pass through Sant Boi to participate in one of the tournaments most prestigious of quarries and more multitudinous than has ever been held in Spain already international level.

The Santboiana EU will organize an edition in its entirety that will be located in 3 fields: the Baldiri aleu (headquarters), the Athletics Tracks Constantí Miranda and La Foixarda.

Teams participating in the 2021 Melé Tournament

| EU Santboiana

The celebration of this massive and special event It is included within the activities of the Centennial of the dean and of the 100 years of rugby in Spain.

Some of the highlights of the tournament

The vast majority of matches will be followed by photographers of the company REM Images, a special t-shirt for this edition of the tournament. On sale for € 10 in the club shop on competition days. Photographs and videos posted on social networks can be accompanied by the hashtag # Mele21. In this way, everyone will contribute our grain of sand to improve the visibility of the tournament.

This year’s edition of the matches held at the Baldiri Aleu can be followed through streaming through the AI-powered camera located in the Stadium grandstand.

The Scrum Tournament , it’s the quarry tournament most relevant National Rugby, takes place every year in a different venue, the latest editions have been held in Valladolid, Valencia, Horcasitas (Madrid) and the last two years have not been celebrated due to Covid-19, this year with the centenary of the dean of Spanish Rugby, the organizing venue has been Sant Boi.