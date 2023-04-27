the price is crazy

One of the fashion houses that is synonymous with luxury in Europe, Balenciaga, It does not stop when it comes to innovating. And beyond the clothes, she also bets on shoes.

He recently launched the Balenciaga Defender, a model that follows the style of wheels. higsnobiety defines it as “one of the strangest shoe designs from the Balenciaga shoe team, and that’s saying a lot.”

Balenciaga Defender Wheels Style Sneakers

The Balenciaga Defender have a rounded, all-terrain sole that looks like the tread of a tire. There is no need to worry about durability, just have the right clothes to enjoy them.

They come in various unicolor models, ranging from gray to black, passing through beige, fluorescent yellow, pink and red.

Balenciaga Defender Wheels Style Sneakers

The material used by Balenciaga is 60% polyurethane, 28% polyester and 12% nylon, free of leather. Its arch is 15 millimeters, with the logo of the Spanish house engraved on the tongue, the edge of the toe box and the back.

Balenciaga Defender Wheels Style Sneakers

These tire-patterned sneakers are made in China, and beyond the design, their price is truly crazy that few will be able to afford. They are worth $1,250, buying on the Balenciaga website. Some colors, such as fluorescent, will arrive in the summer of this year.

This is how Balenciaga’s Defender Clog is, which follows in the footsteps of wheeled shoes

Balenciaga Clog Clogs with rims style

Balenciaga also launches the Defender Clog, a kind of rubber clog without laces, with a 20-millimeter arch, in the same style as the Defender sneakers.

Its soles have Extreme Tire tread, with the Balenciaga logo engraved on the edge of the toe box, on the back and on the upper part.

The Defender Clog are worth $1,050, and can be purchased on the official website of the Spanish fashion house.