The textile industry will be obliged, from 2022, to recycle its garments. They will not be able to destroy or throw away clothes that are not sold. From the first quarter of next year, everything that is made will have to have a second life, just like packaging or glass. The future Waste Law will prohibit the textile sector from destroying fabrics and will force the reuse of textile waste by paying an ‘eco-tax’ to encourage recycling and less polluting.

And it is that fashion, with its ephemeral trends related to temporary ones, is the second economic sector that harms the environment the most, according to the United Nations ranking. In fact, a recent report records that less than 1% of total textile production is recycled in a closed cycle, that is, with the same or similar use. Despite this, the industry has so far escaped green regulations and recycling, thus far.

With the new Spanish regulations, “The destruction of unsold surpluses of non-perishable products, such as textiles, toys, and electrical appliances, among others, shall be prohibited.”, reads the bill, still in parliamentary process.

The intention is to establish an entity that is dedicated to textile recycling, in the style of Ecoembes, through the figure of the «extended producer responsibility (RAP)», which would impose by means of a Royal Decree on producers to carry out a «deposit system , return and return ”, and defines the waste management items that producers must finance and the control mechanisms for the individual and collective systems that are created.

That is, it would be the entity responsible for oblige those who pollute to pay the ‘ecotax’. While waiting for the law to be drafted, there are already some entities, from the textile industry and the social economy, that are working on their viability plan to apply as this figure.

The law also provides for an increase in the cost of clothing, since fashion chains will have the power to slightly increase the price of their garments in order to pay for the recycling of those that they do not sell, slightly reduce their production, or both.

The law also provides for minimum recycling targets, so garments must be designed following certain criteria that facilitate reuse. Among them, for example, the possibility of mixing excess materials or filling them with beads is ruled out. At the European level, it is also working in this direction and one of its objectives is to create a common labeling and certification so that the consumer can know and compare the degree of sustainability of the clothes they buy.

Only 12% is recycled in Spain

In Spain, only 12.16% of the clothing manufactured is recycled. The Basque Country leads the country, since it recycles 24.9% of this waste. However, in autonomous communities such as Murcia, the Canary Islands, Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura, not even 10% is recycled.

The environmental impact of materials is also different. One kilogram of polyester fiber – the most used material in the world – consumes 108 kW per hour, 21 liters of water and emits 3.3 kilos of carbon dioxide.

Polyamide, being the least used, consumes 160 kWh and 40 liters of water. It also emits 8.3 kilos of carbon dioxide. On the other hand, cotton stands out, the second most used fiber in the world -27 million tons per year – which consumes 1,559 liters of water for a single kilogram of fiber.

The industry is already preparing to adapt to these profound changes. To this end, the Law establishes a calendar for the introduction of new separate collections of waste for its recovery, in addition to the existing one for paper, metals, plastic and glass.

The separate collection is thus extended to domestic bio-waste, starting in 2022 for local entities with more than 5,000 inhabitants, and starting in 2024 for the rest of the municipalities; to textile waste, used cooking oil, household hazardous waste and bulky waste from 2025.

