11/05/2021 at 14:49 CET

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market (pool) has been set for the Saturday, November 6 at 157.43 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), which is a 9% decrease compared to the price set for this Friday after falling for the second day in a row.

However, the price for Saturday, the day when economic activity decreases and energy demand is lower, is a 26% higher than the same day of the previous week, and almost five times the amount that the pool marked during the first Saturday of November of last year (33.53 euros).

The price of electricity continues below the barrier of 200 euros / MWh, a price that was exceeded in almost 70% of the days of October and that has not yet been exceeded so far in November. Thus, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market during the first six days of November was 148.69 euros / MWh, more than 50 euros below the average for October (200.06 euros / MWh) and almost 10 euros less than the September price (156.15 euros / MWh).

According to data from the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE), the maximum price will be recorded between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., when it will be 190.31 euros / MWh, while the minimum will be 131, 83 euros / MWh between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The prices registered in the wholesale market have a direct impact on the regulated tariff or PVPC, to which almost 11 million consumers in Spain are welcomed, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million who contract their supply in the free market. Behind the price increase are the high gas prices in international markets and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, which during 2021 have been setting record highs month after month.

Thus, in the rest of prices in European countries will remain at similar levels to those of Spain, as in the United Kingdom, where the megawatt hour will be paid tomorrow at an average of 145.33 pounds (about 180 euros), while in Germany it will do so at 76.76 euros, in France at 164.51 euros, in Italy at 174.42 euros, and in Portugal, at the same price as in Spain when sharing the market.