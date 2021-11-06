11/06/2021 at 13:45 CET

.

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market (pool) has been placed at this Sunday at 131.5 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), which represents a decrease of more than 16% compared to the price set for today after falling for the third consecutive day.

However, the price for tomorrow, the day when economic activity decreases and energy demand is lower, andIt is 66% higher than the previous Sunday, just a week ago, when electricity was paid at 79 euros / MWh, the lowest price since August 1.

In addition, tomorrow’s price is five times the amount set by the pool on the first Sunday of November last year (27.22 euros).

After this new descent, the electricity price is still below the barrier of 200 euros / MWh, a value that was exceeded in almost 70% of the days of October and that has not yet been exceeded so far in November.

A) Yes, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market during the first seven days of November was 146.23 euros / MWh, more than 50 euros below the October average (200.06 euros / MWh) and almost 10 euros less than the September price (156.15 euros / MWh).

According to data from the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE), the maximum price tomorrow will be registered between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., when it will be 194.8 euros / MWh, while the minimum will be 58 , 78 euros / MWh between 5:00 and 6:00 in the morning.

The prices registered in the wholesale market have a direct effect on the regulated tariff or PVPC, to which almost 11 million consumers in Spain are welcomed, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million who contract their supply in the free market.

Behind the price increase are the high prices of gas in international markets and of carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, which during 2021 have been setting record highs month after month.

As for the rest of European countries, in the United Kingdom the megawatt hour will be paid tomorrow at an average of 105.04 pounds (about 123 euros), while in Germany it will do so at 35.41 euros, in France at 136.93 euros, in Italy at 195.48 euros, and in Portugal, which shares the market with Spain, although sometimes prices are decoupled due to differences in production, at 132.49 euros.