01/13/2022 at 2:31 PM CET

EP

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market will drop 5.6% this Friday compared to Thursday, once again falling below the level of 210 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

Specifically, the ‘pool’ will register this Friday an average price of 202.95 euros / MWh, more than 12 euros below the 215.11 euros / MWh this Thursday, according to provisional data published by the Iberian Market Operator of Energy (OMIE) collected by Europa Press.

By time slots, the maximum price of electricity for this January 14 will be between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., with 35.01 euros / MWh, while the minimum, of 180.30 euros / MWh, will be registered between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Compared to a year ago, the price of the ‘pool’ for this Friday will be 132% more expensive than the one registered on January 14, 2021, of only 87.25 euros / MWh.

The prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct impact on the regulated tariff –the so-called PVPC–, to which almost 11 million consumers in the country are welcomed, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

The rise in prices in the electricity market in recent months is mainly explained by high gas prices in the markets and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, at record highs this year.

2021, the most expensive year

The light closed 2021 as the most expensive year in the historical series, with an average price of 111.93 euros / MWh due to the upward spiral registered in the pool in the second semester.

The month of December registered an average monthly price in the electricity wholesale market of 239.1 euros, the highest monthly price in history after exceeding the 200 euros / MWh of last October by more than 39 euros.

The Government has extended until April 30 the reduction of taxes included in the electricity bill paid by all consumers in order to alleviate the negative effect that the rise in the price of electricity is causing on citizens.

Specifically, the reductions from 21% to 10% of VAT and the special electricity tax from 5.11% to 0.5%, the legal minimum, have been extended until April 30. However, the suspension of the 7% generation tax paid by companies will only be maintained, for now, until March 31.