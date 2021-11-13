11/13/2021 at 16:02 CET

.

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market (pool) has stood for this Sunday, November 14, at 172.47 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), which represents a decrease of more than 4% compared to the price set for this Saturday after falling for the second day in a row.

However, the price of electricity for this Sunday, the day on which economic activity decreases and the energy demand is lower, it is 31% higher than the previous Sunday, just a week ago, and five times the amount that the pool marked during the second Sunday of November last year (34.64 euros).

With this new decline, the price of electricity continues below the barrier of 200 euros / MWh, a value that was exceeded in almost 70% of the days of October and that has not yet been exceeded so far in November.

Thus, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market during the first fourteen days of November was 163.59 euros / MWh, almost 40 euros below the October average (200.06 euros / MWh) and about 10 euros more than the September price (156.15 euros / MWh).

According to data from the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE), the maximum price will be registered between 20:00 and 21:00, when it will be 206.21 euros / MWh, while the minimum will be 145 euros / MWh between 6:00 and 7:00.

The prices registered in the wholesale market have a direct effect on the regulated tariff or PVPC, to which almost 11 million consumers in Spain are welcomed, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million who contract their supply in the free market.

Behind the price increase are the high prices of gas in international markets and the emission rights of carbon dioxide (CO2), which during 2021 have been setting historical maximums month by month.

Regarding the rest of European countries, in the United Kingdom the megawatt hour will be paid tomorrow at an average of 155.73 pounds (about 183 euros), while in Germany it will do so at 169.30 euros, in France at 172.05 euros, in Italy at 178, 63 euros, and in Portugal, at the same price as in Spain when sharing the market.