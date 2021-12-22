12/22/2021 at 1:35 PM CET

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market this Thursday will exceed all previous records, shooting up to 383.67 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), compared to the 360.02 euros set in its last historical record, this same Wednesday.

In just one day the light price it will have increased by 6.57% and in a week up to 26.84%, multiplying by more than eight the records of a year ago, given that its price on December 23, 2020 was 46.3 euros / MWh, according to the data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE) and collected by Europa Press.

Last Thursday the light exceeded the level of 300 euros for the first time and since then it has not gone down from there – in fact it is getting closer to 400 euros – which anticipates that December will be the most expensive month in history so far, without relaxing prices even during the end of the month. week, when demand is lower.

The Maximum price of electricity for this Thursday will be between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. with 409 euros / MWh, while the minimum price will be 303 euros between 04.00 and 05.00 hours.

The prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct impact on the regulated tariff –the so-called PVPC–, to which almost 11 million consumers in the country are welcomed, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

The increase in price in recent months in the electricity market is mainly explained by the high gas prices in the markets and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, at all-time highs this year.

December exceeds 250 euros / MWh on average

December began as a month marked by great volatility, with falls in the average of some days to around 100 euros / MWh and with certain rises that far exceeded the level of 200 euros / MWh and, since December 16 , 300 euros / MWh.

The rising cost of electricity has run amok and the average monthly price already exceeds 250 euros and it is close to 260 euros, that is, about 60 euros more than last October, the month with the most expensive average to date.

December invoice record

According to an analysis by Facua-Consumidores en Acción, if the same rates were maintained for the rest of the month, the last invoice of the year would reach 134.45 euros for the average user, 94.1% above the 69.28 euros for December 2020.

The average user receipt so far this year has increased by 15.1% compared to 2018. Thus, compared to 77.18 euros three years ago, the average monthly bill now reaches 90.87 euros. However, the Government continues to trust that this year households will end up paying the same as in 2018.

“The electricity bill for December would have to be negative for President Sánchez and Minister Ribera to fulfill their promise that this year consumers will pay the same as in 2018 once the CPI is discounted. Thus, in order for that objective to be reached, a The average user would have to receive an invoice in which his company would return 12 euros at the end of this month, “says the general secretary of Facua, Rubén Sánchez.

Until now, the tax reduction package approved by the Government contemplates the reduction of VAT from 21% to 10%, the suspension of the 7% generation tax paid by companies, and the reduction of the special electricity tax of 5.11% at 0.5%, legal minimum.