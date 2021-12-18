Updated on Saturday, 18 December 2021 – 13:20

The rise in prices in the electricity market in recent months is mainly explained by high gas prices in the markets and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, which hit all-time highs this year.

A washing machine, running.JAVIER LIZN

The average price of electricity In the wholesale market, this Sunday will reach 319.63 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), which represents a new historical record by surpassing the previous one set last Friday, which reached 309.02 euros, and beat the mark of 300 euros for the fourth time.

The increase in electricity prices means an increase of 4.34% compared to the previous day, which registered the most expensive Saturday in history, with 306.33 euros / MWh; While it is 24.38% higher than the same day a week ago, and rises 622.12% compared to December 19, 2020, that is, it has multiplied by more than seven.

The maximum price of electricity for this Sunday will be between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., with 350 euros / MWh, while the minimum price will be 274.90 euros between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m., according to the data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE) and collected by Europa Press.

The ‘pool’ prices have a direct effect on the regulated tariff –the so-called PVPC-, which is covered by almost 11 million consumers in the country, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million that have contracted their supply in the free market.

The rise in prices in the electricity market in recent months is mainly explained by high gas prices in the markets and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, which were at historical highs this year.

December began as a month marked by great volatility, with falls in the average of some days to around 100 euros / MWh and with certain rises that widely exceed the level of 200 euros / MWh and now 300 euros / MWh.

However, since December 9, the price of electricity has not dropped below 200 euros and in the last week it has rampaged, placing the average monthly price at 235 euros, that is, 35 euros more than last October, the month with the most expensive average to date.

Invoice record in December

According to an analysis by Facua-Consumidores en Accin, if the same rates were maintained for the rest of the month, the last bill of the year would reach 134.45 euros for the average user, 94.1% above the 69.28 euros of December 2020.

The average user’s receipt so far this year It has increased by 15.1% compared to 2018. Thus, compared to 77.18 euros three years ago, the average monthly bill now reaches 90.87 euros. However, the Government continues to trust that this year households will end up paying the same as in 2018.

“The electricity bill for December will have to be negative for President Sánchez and Minister Ribera to fulfill their promise that this year consumers will pay the same as in 2018 once the CPI has been discounted. Thus, for that objective to be achieved, a Average user will have to receive an invoice in which his company will give him back 12 euros when the end of this month “, points out the general secretary of Facua, Rubn Sánchez.

Until now, the package of tax reductions approved by the Government contemplates the reduction of VAT from 21% to 10%, the suspension of the generation tax at 7% paid by companies, and the reduction of the special electricity tax from 5.11% to 0.5%, the legal minimum.

The association is calling on the Executive to impose for at least six months a minimum discount of 50% on the electricity bill subject to the semi-regulated PVPC rate of the vast majority of families, excluding only those with higher incomes, being borne by companies energy companies in proportion to their market shares.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more