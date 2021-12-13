12/13/2021 at 1:29 PM CET

EP

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market this Tuesday will be 287.78 euros the megawatt hour (MWh), which means staying one step away from pulverizing the record reached so far of 288.53 euros that was registered on October 7.

From that moment, the price managed to stabilize around 200 euros, but in recent days it has run wild again, announcing new highs, such as this Monday, which will be the most expensive tuesday in history, far from the previous record on Tuesday of 274 euros reached two weeks ago.

Regarding the price of Monday, electricity rises 7.3%, while the rise reaches 36% if compared to the same day a week ago. Regarding the change in the last twelve months, slashes 220%, that is, it is now up to six times more expensive.

The maximum price of electricity for this Tuesday will be between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., with 320 euros / MWh, while the minimum price will be 250 euros between 04.00 and 05.00 hours, according to the data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE).

Pool prices have a direct impact on the regulated tariff –the so-called PVPC–, which is served by almost 11 million consumers in the country, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market .

The increase in price in recent months in the electricity market is mainly explained by the high gas prices in the markets and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, at all-time highs this year.

December exceeds 200 euros

December is being a month marked by a great volatility, with falls in the average of some days to around 100 euros / MWh and with certain rises that widely exceed the level of 200 euros / MWh. In fact, so far this month the average already stands at 216 euros / MWh, which, if it continues like this, would exceed the record of last October, which was the most expensive month in history.

November invoice

The electricity bill of an average user with the regulated tariff –the so-called PVPC– stood at 115.18 euros in November, 68.1% above the 68.50 euros for the same month last year, thus the second most expensive bill in history after last October, according to data from Facua-Consumidores en Acción.

In this way, the association considers that the electric bill for December would have to be negative so that the promise of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, that this year consumers will pay the same as in 2018, once the CPI has been discounted, would be fulfilled.