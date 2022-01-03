01/03/2022 at 13:10 CET

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market will rise again on Tuesday, with a slight increase of 1% compared to the price of this Monday, so that it will reach the 152.15 euros per megawatt / hour (MWh), according to data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE) collected by Europa Press.

By time slots, the minimum price of electricity for this January 4 it will be given between 05.00 and 06.00 hours, with 105 euros / MWh, while the maximum, of 190 euros / MWh, will be recorded between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct effect on the regulated tariff -the so-called PVPC-, to which almost 11 million consumers in the country are welcomed, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million that have contracted their supply in the free market.

The rise in prices in the electricity market in recent months is mainly explained by high gas prices in the markets and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, at record highs this year.

Thus, compared to the same day just a year ago, the rise experienced this Tuesday will be 154.2%, since on January 4, 2021 the price of electricity stood at 59.85 euros / MWh .

Average of 239 euros / MWH in December

The month of December closed with a half price monthly in the electricity wholesale market of 239.1 euros, the highest in history after exceeding the 200 euros / MWh last October by more than 39 euros.

The government has extended until April 30 the reduction of taxes included in the electricity bill paid by all consumers in order to alleviate the negative effect that the rise in the price of electricity is causing on citizens.

Specifically, the reductions from 21% to 10% of VAT and the special electricity tax from 5.11% to 0.5%, the legal minimum, have been extended until April 30. However, the suspension of the 7% generation tax paid by companies will only be maintained, for now, until March 31.