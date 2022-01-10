01/10/2022 at 1:11 PM CET

EP

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market will rise again this Tuesday, with a rise of 2.7% compared to this Monday, and will touch its highest level in this start of 2022, exceeding the level of 220 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

Specifically, the ‘pool’ will register for this Tuesday a average price of 223.16 euros / MWh, when this Monday the price was at 217.26 euros / MWh, according to provisional data published by the Operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE) collected by EP.

By time slots, the Maximum price of light for this January 11 will be between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., with 262.66 euros / MWh, while the minimum, of 193 euros / MWh, will be recorded between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Compared to a year ago, the price of the ‘pool’ for this Tuesday will be 170.6% more expensive than the one registered on January 11, 2021, of only 82.45 euros / MWh, also coinciding with the Filomena’s cold snap.

The prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct impact on the regulated tariff –the so-called PVPC–, to which almost 11 million consumers in the country are welcomed, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

The increase in price in recent months in the electricity market is mainly explained by the high gas prices in the markets and carbon dioxide emission rights (CO2), at all-time highs this year.

2021, the most expensive year

The light closed 2021 as the most expensive year in the historical series, with an average price of 111.93 euros / MWh due to the upward spiral registered in the pool in the second semester.

The month of December registered an average monthly price in the electricity wholesale market of 239.1 euros, the highest monthly price in history after exceeding the 200 euros / MWh of last October by more than 39 euros.

The government has extended until April 30 the reduction of the taxes included in the electricity bill paid by all consumers in order to alleviate the negative effect that the rise in the price of electricity is causing on citizens. Specifically, the reductions from 21 percent to 10 percent of VAT and the special electricity tax from 5.11 percent to 0.5 percent, the legal minimum, have been extended until April 30. However, the suspension of the 7 percent generation tax paid by companies will only be maintained, for now, until March 31.