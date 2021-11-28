11/28/2021 at 13:08 CET

EP

The half price of electricity in the wholesale market (‘pool’) will rise again this Monday, specifically, 6.74%, standing at 215 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), according to data from the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE) collected by Europa Press.

Thus, the price rises again after three consecutive days of decline, and there are now twelve consecutive days in which electricity remains above 200 euros / MWh.

In annual terms, the price of this November 29 will be 373.13% more expensive compared to the same day in 2020, a day in which the price stood at 45.44 euros / MWh.

The maximum price of electricity for this Monday will be between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., with 290 euros / MWh, while the minimum price will be registered at dawn, between 3:00 and 4:00 a.m., with 99.94 euros / MWh.

The prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct effect on the regulated tariff –the so-called PVPC–, to which almost 11 million consumers in the country are welcomed, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

This increase in the price in recent months in the electricity market is mainly explained by high gas prices in the markets and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, at record highs this year.

So far this November, andThe pool registers an average of about 190.64 euros / MWh, about 10 euros less than the 200 euros / MWh in which it closed October, although it multiplies by more than four the 41.94 euros / MWh for the month of November 2020.