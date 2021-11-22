11/22/2021 at 08:11 CET

.

The price of electricity in the wholesale market (pool) for this Monday of 236.51 euros / megawatt hour (MWh), which is 6.89 euros more (2.91% increase) compared to what was paid yesterday, according to data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE).

This Monday is the fifth consecutive day with the price above 200 euros / MWh and the highest value for November. The previous one was on the 19th with 228.84 euros.

So far this month, the price of electricity stands on average at 181.82 euros / MWh, 10% less than last October, the most expensive in history, with an average of 200.06 euros / MWh; although 14.12% more than in September, when it stood at 156.14 euros / MW.

By time slots, the maximum price will be registered this Monday between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., with 264.7 euros / MWh, while the minimum will be 194.51 euros / MWh between 5:00 and 6:00 in the morning.

If the cost of electricity is compared with that of the same day a year ago, when it was paid at 42 euros / MWh, it is almost 6 times higher.

Wholesale market prices have a direct impact on the regulated tariff or PVPC, to which almost 11 million consumers in Spain are welcomed, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million who contract their supply in the free market.

Behind these high pool prices, which affect the whole of Europe, are the international increase in gas prices and the increase in the price of carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights.