12/10/2021 at 1:32 PM CET

.

The price of electricity in the wholesale market (pool) for this Saturday, December 11, will be 15% higher than this Friday, until reaching 239.53 euros the megawatt hour (MWh), its highest price in December, according to data from the Electricity Market Operator (OMIE).

Following this increase, the light will be 8.9% more expensive than a week before (when it was traded at 220.9 euros / MWh) and almost six times the value set by the pool during the second Saturday in December of the previous year (36.27 euros / MWh).

Also, the price of electricity it will once again be above 200 euros / MWh, a value that was reached in almost 70% of the days of October, in 45% of the days of November and in nine of the first eleven days of December.

So far this month the average price of electricity stands at 201.08 euros / MWh, 3.9% more than the average registered during November (193.43 euros / MWh), and close to 0.5% above that of October (200.06 euros / MWh), the most expensive month in history to date.

By time bands, the maximum price for this Saturday will be registered between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. with 292 euros / MWh, while the minimum will be 201.6 euros / MWh between 4:00 and 5:00 in the morning.

Wholesale market prices have a direct impact on the regulated tariff or PVPC, which is served by almost 11 million consumers in Spain, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million that contract their supply on the free market.

The price escalation that affects a large part of Europe is due, among other factors, to the rising cost of gas in international markets, which is used in combined cycle plants and which sets the market price in most hours, and the increase in the price of carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights.

In the rest of the European markets, the average price of electricity will be similar to that of Spanish; in the UK it will cost 213.65 pounds / MWh (249 euros / MWh); in France, 249.47 euros / MWh; in Italy, 246.14 euros / MWh, and in Germany, 237.35 euros / MWh.

Portugal shares the same market as Spain and the average price of electricity will not vary between the two countries.