11/02/2021 at 08:22 CET

.

The price of electricity in the wholesale market (pool) stands this Tuesday at an average of 145.95 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), which is 54.75 euros more than yesterday, according to data from the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE).

By time slots, the wholesale market brand the lowest price between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., with 94.13 the MWh, while the highest price will be reached between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., with 223.55 euros per MWh.

If compared with the price of the same day in 2020, it is almost four times higher, since on that date it was 40.89 euros / MWh.

The greater the difference with the average price registered on November 2, 2019, when it was 28.44 euros, which is almost five times less than what it will cost tomorrow.

Despite the strong rise this Tuesday, 60% compared to Monday, it is far from the average registered during October (of 200.06 euros). Last month, the highest rate since there are records was reached: 288.53 euros (last October 7).

The prices of the wholesale market have a direct impact on the regulated tariff or PVPC, to which almost 11 million consumers in Spain are welcomed, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million who contract their supply in the free market.

The price escalation that affects a large part of Europe is due, among other factors, to the rising cost of gas in international markets, which is used in combined cycle plants and which sets the market price in most hours, and the increase in the price of carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights.