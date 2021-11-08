11/08/2021 at 13:39 CET

EP

The average daily price of electricity in the wholesale market will rise 6.43% this Tuesday, standing at 178.45 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), its highest price so far this month. In this way, it maintains the upward trend that it recovered this Monday after two days of declines.

However, the price of electricity continues, after 12 consecutive days, below 200 euros, after this threshold was exceeded in October for 15 consecutive days (from October 14 to 28), according to OMIE data collected by Europa Press.

Regardless of it, the light is still at very high levels compared to the rest of the historical series. Specifically, just a year ago it was trading at 45.62 euros / MWh, so the price increase in the last year is 291.17%, that is, almost four times more expensive.

However, the price of this Tuesday, November 9, will be 22.27% higher than just a week ago, when the price of electricity stood at 145.95 euros / MWh.

According to OMIE data, the highest price this Tuesday will be between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., when it will reach 220.01 euros / MWh, while the lowest has been registered between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. 145.36 euros / MWh.

The average price at the end of October was 200.06 euros / MWh, that is, 44 euros above the September average (156.14 euros / MWh), thus being the most expensive month in history so far.

High prices until “well into 2022”

The Minister of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, pointed out last Friday that “It is not ruled out” that high gas prices are still registered in international markets “until well into 2022”, and that this, therefore, continues to have its corresponding “effect” on the electricity bill in Spain.

“What we are experiencing is a consequence of the volatility of the price of gas in international markets”, considered the minister, who also advanced that once the tax burden has been reduced “by almost 60% and more than 90% the fixed costs “of the bill,” the average costs of the household bill in Spain will remain around what they paid in 2018 at the end of the year. “