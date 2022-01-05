01/05/2022 at 13:29 CET

EP

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market this Thursday will skyrocket by 18.2% compared to this Wednesday, chaining its fifth consecutive day of increases, and will once again exceed the level of the 210 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

Specifically, the ‘pool’ will register for this Thursday an average price of 212.98 euros / MWh, with an increase of almost 33 euros compared to 180.2 euros / MWh this Wednesday, according to data published by the Market Operator Ibérico de Energía (OMIE) collected by Europa Press.

By time slots, the minimum price of electricity for this January 6, Three Kings Day, will be between 05.00 and 06.00 hours, with 170.1 euros / MWh, while the maximum, of 278.36 euros / MWh , will be registered between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

The 212.98 euros / MWh that will mark on average this Thursday the electricity pool thus represents the highest price level since last December 25 and the level of 200 euros / MWh is once again exceeded for the first time so far this year.

The prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct effect on the regulated tariff -the so-called PVPC-, to which almost 11 million consumers in the country are welcomed, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million that have contracted their supply in the free market .

The increase in price in recent months in the electricity market is mainly explained by the high gas prices in the markets and carbon dioxide emission rights (CO2), at all-time highs this year.

Thus, compared to the same day just a year ago, the rise experienced this Thursday will be 139.5%, since on January 6, 2021 the price of electricity stood at 88.93 euros / MWh.

Average of 239 euros in December

The December closed with a average monthly price in the electricity wholesale market of 239.1 euros, the highest in history after exceeding the 200 euros / MWh last October by more than 39 euros.

The Government has extended until April 30 the reduction of taxes included in the electricity bill paid by all consumers in order to alleviate the negative effect that the rise in the price of electricity is causing on citizens.

Specifically, the reductions from 21% to 10% of VAT and the special electricity tax from 5.11% to 0.5%, the legal minimum, have been extended until April 30. However, the suspension of the 7% generation tax paid by companies will only be maintained, for now, until March 31.