12/10/2021 at 09:13 CET

EP

The price of free housing rose 4.2% in the third quarter in the interannual rate, a rate nine tenths higher than the previous quarter and the highest since the third quarter of 2019, before the arrival of the pandemic, according to the Housing Price Index (HPI) of the National Institute of Statistics (INE) published this Friday.

With the third quarter rebound, the price of free housing has already accumulated 30 quarters of year-on-year growth, leaving behind the moderation trend that began in the first quarter of 2020, with the outbreak of the health crisis.

In that first quarter of 2020, the price of free housing rose by 3.2% year-on-year, then moderated in subsequent quarters until reaching a rebound of 0.9% in the first quarter of 2021, the lowest year-on-year growth rate in seven years. Subsequently, it began its ascent, with a rise of 3.3% in the second quarter of this year and now a growth of 4.2% in the third.

By type of home, the price of second-hand homes increased by 4.3% year-on-year in the third quarter of this year, almost 1.5 points above that registered in the previous quarter (2.9%). In the case of new homes, their price decreased by almost two points in the third quarter, reaching a 4.1% year-on-year increase.

In quarterly rate (third quarter over second quarter), the price of housing rose by 2.1% between July and September, three tenths less than in the previous quarter, when it registered its highest quarterly increase in three years with a rise of 2.4% .

By type of home, new home prices increased 2.8% between the second and third quarters of this year, their largest quarterly increase since the third quarter of 2020, while home prices of second hand they increased by 1.9%, eight tenths less than between April and June.