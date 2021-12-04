12/04/2021 at 08:53 CET

EP

The average price of electricity in the wholesale market (‘pool’) down 2.3% this Saturday with respect to the mark this Friday, standing at the 220.9 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), according to data from the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE) collected by Europa Press.

In this way, the price of electricity returns with the arrival of the weekend to decreases, although it adds its seventeenth consecutive day above the level of 200 euros / MWh.

In annual terms, the price of this December 4 will multiply by more than four the 43.36 euros / MWh in which it was located on the same day in 2020.

The maximum price of electricity for this Saturday It will be given between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., with 250 euros / MWh, while the minimum price will be registered between 06:00 and 07:00, with 183.79 euros / MWh.

The prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct effect on the regulated rate -the so-called PVPC-, to which they are covered almost 11 million consumers in the country, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million that have contracted their supply in the free market.

This increase in the price in recent months in the electricity market is mainly explained by the high prices of gas in the markets and carbon dioxide emission rights (CO2), at all-time highs this year.

The second most expensive bill

The electricity bill of an average user with the regulated tariff -the so-called PVPC- stood in November at 115.18 euros, 68.1% above the 68.50 euros for the same month last year, thus being the second most expensive bill in history after last October, according to data from Facua-Consumidores en Acción.

In this way, the association considers that December’s electricity bill would have to be negative for the promise of the president of the government, Pedro Sánchez, that this year consumers will pay the same as in 2018 after discounting the CPI.