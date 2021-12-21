12/21/2021

On at 13:17 CET

EP

The The average price of electricity in the wholesale market will once again exceed all previous records this Wednesday, shooting up to 360.02 euros the megawatt hour (MWh), compared to 339.84 euros that marked in his last historical record, this same Monday.

In just one day the price of electricity will have increased by 10% and in a week up to 23%, multiplying by almost eight the records of a year ago, according to the data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE) and collected by Europa Press.

Just a week ago, the light broke all records to date and, in just seven days, all the latest historical records have been reached consecutively, which anticipates that December will be the most expensive month in history so far, without relaxing prices not even on the weekend, when demand is lower.

In fact, despite the fact that the energy market has already been dragging a full year of price increases, electricity had never exceeded the level of 300 euros, a level that was beaten last Thursday and which has not yet been reached. go down.

The maximum price of electricity for this Wednesday will be between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., with 380 euros / MWh, while the minimum price will be 331.4 euros between 11:00 and 12:00.

The ‘pool’ prices have a direct impact on the regulated tariff -the so-called PVPC-, to which almost 11 million consumers in the country are welcomed, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million that have their supply contracted in the free market.

The increase in price in recent months in the electricity market is mainly explained by the high gas prices in the markets and carbon dioxide emission rights (CO2), at all-time highs this year.

December is around 250 euros / MWh on average

December began as a month marked by great volatility, with falls in the average of some days to around 100 euros / MWh and with certain rises that far exceeded the level of 200 euros / MWh and, since December 16 , 300 euros / MWh.

The rising cost of electricity has run wild and the average monthly price is already around 253 euros, about 50 euros more than last October, the month with the most expensive average to date.

December invoice record

According to an analysis by Facua-Consumidores en Acción, if the same rates remain the rest of the month, the last invoice of the year would reach 134.45 euros for the average user, 94.1% above the 69.28 euros in December 2020.

The average user’s bill so far this year has increased by 15.1% compared to 2018. Thus, compared to 77.18 euros three years ago, the average monthly bill now reaches 90.87 euros. However, the Government continues to trust that this year households will end up paying the same as in 2018.

“The electricity bill for December would have to be negative for the president to Sanchez and the minister riverbank keep their promise that this year consumers will pay the same as in 2018 after discounting the CPI. Thus, in order for this objective to be achieved, an average user would have to receive an invoice in which his company would return 12 euros at the end of this month, “says the general secretary of Facua, Rubén Sánchez.

Until now, the tax rebate package approved by the The Government contemplates the reduction of VAT from 21% to 10%, the suspension of the 7% generation tax paid by companies, and the reduction of the special electricity tax from 5.11% to 0.5%, the legal minimum.

The association is calling on the Executive to impose for at least six months a minimum discount of 50% on the electricity bill subject to the semi-regulated PVPC tariff of the vast majority of families, excluding only those with higher incomes, run by companies energy companies in proportion to their market shares.