Solana has been on the rise in recent days, and it is not surprising, as multiple arguments support the rise of the token. It should be noted that we have also seen important collaborations in the asset blockchain; where one of the most recent and outstanding of the week points out that Brave, the browser that allows crypto mining, will use the Solana blockchain.

This will be a change in the Internet that will give access to a high number of users to what is known as Web3; Solana Labs CEO Anatoly Yakovenko clarified. It is worth noting that its price could skyrocket at any moment; according to the estimates of an analyst who went viral after a projection he made to Shiba Inu days before.

At the time of publication, the SOL token is trading at $ 245.58, in addition to having risen in the last 24 hours by 3.78% and in the last 7 days it has gained 0.77% according to CoinMarketCap.

Fundamentals that have shot Solana higher

The rise that the SOL token has had has been due to multiple factors; One of them is that a group of users from the crypto community has been following Solana to have more notoriety in the ecosystem.

This may be mainly due to Solana’s holdings, which have stood out against Ethereum by far. First, the SOL blockchain can perform up to 50,000 transactions per second and simultaneously, in addition to having lower fees than Ether.

Its properties, plus multiple events and associations have triggered the token. These are:

Solana Ventures and the Reddit co-founder will invest in social media projects and the Web3. Brave, the popular mining browser, will employ the Solana blockchain on its platform and allow more than 20 million users to use the Web3.

On the other hand, FXStreet analyst Akash Girimath forecast a rise of approximately 88% for SOL. This means that it could rise above $ 400 and that it is also the crypto with the most upside potential for November.

We could be facing a fascinating investment opportunity that we should not miss. Here is our projection.

Daily preview

In the daily season we notice a healthy upward trend that has been maintained for several weeks. However, sales are clearly observed by traders, as they must take profits to reinvest at a lower price; hence the small corrections in the asset.

SOL analysis in daily temporality. Source: TradingView.

Right now, the SOL token price has just turned down the 20-period EMA; which is on par with the middle margin of the ENV channels and acts as a support for the asset. Therefore, it would not be surprising if the trend continues to rise for the following days of November.

The key resistance right now is at $ 250 and $ 280.A support to watch is located at $ 226.

However, the chances of the price reaching this support are low. Since, the RSI is pointing north and with a location of 62 points; suggesting that market sentiment remains bullish.

The information in this content should be taken for informational purposes only, not intending under any point of view to urge the purchase / sale of financial assets.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related