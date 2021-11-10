In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Huawei sells several headphones with cancellation in Spain, some of them at surprisingly low prices, especially if they are on sale, as is currently the case.

Apple clearly dominates the headphone sector among the users of its products, obviously, although for the rest of the global market things are much more fragmented between manufacturers such as Sony, Jabra or Huawei, who sell headphones of all kinds and at much more competitive prices .

In the case of the latter, Huawei, Their FreeBuds can compete face to face in value for money with anyone, especially on dates like 11.11., that we already live with numerous discounts and that they have left several of their models at bargain prices.

This is the case of the Huawei FreeBuds Pro, which in Amazon have dropped to 109 euros in price in various colors, in addition to doing the same in the official Huawei store, which sells them even cheaper, for 99 euros and with free shipping.

These TWS headphones have active noise cancellation and wireless charging, in addition to a premium design and intelligent detection of ambient sounds to activate the ANC.

We have been able to thoroughly test them in their complete analysis, which has left us an excellent taste in our mouths in practically all areas, starting – of course – with the quality of the audio and noise cancellation, but also with the design and the battery life.

There are many reasons why they are worth buying, beyond the price.

Both stores offer similar conditions, with a slight price difference between the two. In any case, they are headphones with ANC much cheaper than usual, and there are relatively few models – at least in the high range – below 150 euros.

For putting things in context, the AirPods Pro always move around 200 euros, so they are one of the low cost rivals to take into account.

Both Amazon and the Huawei eStore have free national shipping, so you will not have to wait long for its arrival and in both cases you will have a two-year warranty, as required by law.

