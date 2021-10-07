In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want a mobile with 5G at an affordable price, there are no shortage of candidates, although without a doubt now one of the best is the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G.

Many are the mobiles that Xiaomi has announced in the last 12 months, and it is that the Asian firm continues with its infernal rhythm of premieres and launches, and not only of phones but of many other products.

However, there are mobiles that become much more attractive when time passes and they drop in price. It is precisely what happens now with the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, which Amazon has on offer with a 40% discount on its original price, so it costs only 245 euros.

This mid-range mobile has not only 5G connectivity, but also quite powerful hardware, such as a Snapdragon 765G processor and 6GB of RAM.

As its name suggests, it has 5G, but not only that but it also boasts a large AMOLED Full HD + screen and a processor Snapdragon 765G, one of the best of the last batch of Qualcomm.

In the analysis of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G we have been able to thoroughly test it with excellent results in practically all areas, in particular with regard to power and fluidity. With it you can rest easy because Android flies, even when running very demanding apps.

Although there are more and more 5G mobiles that can be bought in Spain (some for less than 200 euros) this is today one of the best, especially because of the reduction we mentioned.

The design is also a milestone in the Xiaomi catalog, which has slimmed it down as much as possible, so its appearance is quite attractive for the price it has, since it gives a premium mobile feeling at all times.

Obviously and as usual, you do not have to pay shipping costs. Amazon assumes the postage on all orders of 29 euros or more

