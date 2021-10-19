10/19/2021 at 10:17 AM CEST

SPORT.es

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros made with new high-performance chips were unveiled yesterday. According to the company, the working speed of these new models will be much faster than the chips developed years before. Market prices arrive with the presentation of the new models, and that is These new MacBooks range from 2,249 euros for the basic model to 6,839 euros for the best equipped model.

Within both models there are different versions with a price range that is approximately around 1,000 euros. For instance, the 14-inch MacBook is worth 2,249 in its simplest version and 3,209 in its most complete version. From the 16 GB and 14 cores to the 32 GB and 32 cores of the most expensive model.

M1 Pro 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 16GB / 512GB: 2,249 euros.

M1 Pro CPU 10 cores, GPU 14 cores, 16 GB / 512 GB: 2,479 euros.

M1 Pro CPU 10 cores, GPU 16 cores, 16 GB / 512 GB: 2,519 euros.

M1 Max CPU 10 cores, GPU 24 cores, 32 GB / 512 GB: 3,209 euros.

M1 Max CPU 10 cores, GPU 32 cores, 32 GB / 512 GB: 3,209 euros.

The same goes for the 16-inch model, although this does not have as many versions and there are basically two. One of 32 GB / 1 TB for 3,849 euros and another of 64 GB / 1TB for 4,309 euros. You can add SSD extensions to 2 TB for 460 euros, 4 TB for 1,150 euros and 8 TB for 2,530 euros.