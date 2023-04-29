the pride of Atlanta Hawks

The production of Adidas shoes from bring young continues to rise. A new combination of his Trae Young 2 will arrive in May, playing with the colors of the Atlanta Hawks, his NBA team.

The origin of Adidas Trae Young shoes dates back to 2021, when the Hawks guard joined the mark of the three stripes.

Adidas Trae Young 2 Atlanta Hawks Shoes

There the Trae Young 1 was born, and two years later the evolution continues, with the Trae Young 2.

This is the Adidas Trae Young 2 Atlanta Hawks model

In the case of this new model, it works with the Better Scarlett and Bold Gold color combination. It uses a SCK360 knit upper with surrounding overlays in black tones, mixing the woven mesh with the black laces.

The reddish color of bricks on a black background is found on the back of the shoe, while the red with gold is on the three horizontal stripes on the upper.

The sole of the Adidas Trae Young 2 Atlanta Hawks has Boost technology, combined with Lightstrike cushioning to complete the design.

According to the brand with the three stripes, the Adidas Trae Young 2 Atlanta Hawks will be available to the public from May 1, for sale at selected retail stores and on the official Adidas portal. Its price: 140 dollars.

The evolution of Trae Young in the NBA

Trae Young, a native of Lubbock, Texas, was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks as fifth pick of the first round, in 2018.

He immediately moved to the Atlanta Hawks: in his first season he scored an average of 19.1 points per game, with 8.1 assists. He was part of the All-Rookie that season.

A year later, he became the fifth player in NBA history to average at least 29 points (29.6, specifically) and 9 assists per game (9.3).