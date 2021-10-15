10/15/2021 at 8:00 AM CEST

Cleber Santana was one of the 71 victims of the Chapecoense plane crash, which occurred in November 2016 in the vicinity of Medellín. At 35, the former At. Madrid and Mallorca was the captain of a modest team that was making history and that was going to play its first continental final, that of the South American Cup, against At. National.

Five years after the tragedy that shocked the world, the ball remains the common thread of his family. His two sons, Cleber Santana Junior, Clebinho for his family, (now 19 years old) and Aroldo (16 years old) have decided to follow in their father’s footsteps and start his football career, proud of carrying the heritage of a player who left his mark wherever he went through his professionalism and dedication.

“They are two boys who, of their own free will, fight to achieve their dreams, because no one ever forced or required them to be players like their father had been & rdquor ;, explain to SPORT his mother Rosángela Loureiro.

Cleber Santana, in his time at La Chapecoense, with Clebinho and Aroldo

| Instagram

Clebinho is an ambidextrous forward, 1.82m tall, who has just signed her first professional contract with Sapucaiense, a modest club located in the south of the country, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, which will play the Copa Federación Gaucha . You have chosen number 88, the same as Cleber Santana He led in various teams such as Flamengo, Avaí or Chapecoense.

FROM NORTH TO SOUTH OF BRAZIL

At 3,800 km. to the north, his brother Aroldo trains daily at Retro FC, a training club in the Recife metropolitan area, which was born in 2016 as a social project for low-income children and which has two training centers. In the region where his family originates and his grandparents live, the youngest of the Santana, with 1.84 m. tall, he is growing playing central and defensive pivot, which are the positions in which his father started.

They are parallel stories, each with its reasons and motives. From Clebinho, his father proudly said that “He was a different player, who was born to be a crack& rdquor ;, as her mother remembers. The plane crash was a blow. “You could see that the ball was hurting him, he left football to the point of not even watching the games & rdquor;, Explain Rosángela. With psychological help, he learned to look ahead and reconciled with the ball. Now, after the inactivity forced by the pandemic, it is preparing to take off in the gaucho fields.

Clebinho pays tribute to his father wearing number 88 in Sapucaiense

| Family archive

What of Aroldo it is genetically vocational. He is the typical Brazilian ‘menino’ who was born for and for football. “In his case, I think he wants to be a footballer to honor the memory of his father & rdquor;, explains Rosángela. He has already played in Sapé, in the interior region of the state of Paraíba, and “Literally ran away from home & rdquor;, as his mother jokes, to continue his training in Recife, where he has remained since the beginning of the year after visiting his grandparents.

Clebinho and Aroldo intend to write their story in handwriting. They are not alone. Former colleagues of his father worry remotely about how their day to day is going It is the case of Eduardo Teles, who played for Sport Recife or for the former colchonero Diego Costa, with whom Cleber santana coincided in At. Madrid and who now plays at At. Mineiro leader of the Brasileirao.