The figure of the personal banking advisor has spread to the different layers of society.

Updated on Monday, December 6, 2021 – 01:47

I don’t know faith. You can be your worst enemy. Self confidence is fine. It is essential, in fact, for a healthy personality, but, paradoxically, one of its first symptoms is the recognition of the own limits. The “concete to yourself” of the Delphic oracle acquires a capital importance, never better said, when we penetrate the sometimes complex terrain of finance. Ah we need a good ally. Personal banking advisers are running for the position.

They have been doing it for a long time. Ainhoa ​​Lauzirika Meaka, team leader in Santander Private BankingBilbao, dates back to the 18th century, when “the reigning monarchs divided the management of their patrimony in two: the private one that they had as individuals and that which they maintained as public persons. Thus was born what we know today as ‘private banking’, which refers to the advice on private equity “. Things evolved to modern private banking, which begins “in Switzerland during the ‘Golden Age’, thanks to the attractiveness of its anonymous (numbered) accounts, the banking secrecy by the 1934 law and the strength of the Swiss franc” .

Today, a total of 67,000 people have obtained a certificate as financial advisers in Spain, according to data from the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), “A number that will continue to increase, since the figure of the financial advisor has become an essential profession in the sector. Decision-making in a changing and uncertain environment requires personalized financial and tax advice”.

In addition, the idea that they are only available to large wealth is fading: “Since digitization, younger profiles have grown and seek to build a heritage for the future, they seek more diversification alternatives and, consequently, more personal advice. They are also more digital clients with a more international vision.”

Lauzirika synthesizes thus The role of the advisor: “It consists of offering clients comprehensive solutions to their financial needs, through a transparent and innovative offer based on a long-term personal relationship, of respect and trust.” The key point is to place the focus of attention on the client: “Know their circumstances, investment philosophy, objectives and tax situation. Therefore, along with investment services, we must also add wealth planning, corporate or real estate services, as well as advice on other matters, for example, investments in art. “

Once the client’s situation has been analyzed, the private banker “detect opportunities as a result of analyzing the market and advising each client with the most appropriate, taking into account their profile”. In this way, it will be able to adapt its decisions “to the investment parameters, such as liquidity, diversification, complexity and risk that it is willing to assume.”

Each client is unique – “their financial knowledge, their experiences and their needs demand a different service” – but, broadly speaking, they can be distinguished three types of counseling. The first corresponds to “Clients who do not need advice to make their decisions or just a specific advice”; for them the advisor must “offer the most appropriate solution taking into account their profiles and inform them of the operation and its suitability under criteria of complexity, risk adequacy, liquidity and diversification. “

The second type encompasses those who “request continuous personalized advice that facilitates making their own investment decisions”; in this case, the advisor has to “continuously monitor your investments, make recommendations of adjustments of its portfolio for a better adaptation to the movements of the markets and its investor profile, and to offer relevant information for its investment: a monthly report of markets, changes of opinion about companies, investment ideas and relevant economic news “.

Finally, there are clients who prefer “an expert team, with which they define the basic investment lines”; this third type of client “delegate the management of your assets in expert hands defining their objectives, needs and profile from the first contact “.

In all cases, it is essential to ensure the reliability of the advisor. “Since the implementation of the regulations MIFID II In Spain, to be able to advise you must be duly accredited. When it comes to a private banking advisor, at least in the case of Santander, you must have the EFA (European Financial Advisor), which refers to certification in order to carry out financial advisory and planning activities at a European level. “To obtain accreditation, an exam must be passed, but also” a series of controls and follow-ups are established to guarantee that they are annually ‘recertified’ with a minimum number of hours of continuous training “.

The coronavirus has been shown as an extra test. “As for everyone, it has been an apprenticeship”, recalls Lauzirika. “The pandemic has represented a ‘rally’ in digitization, so we have had to adapt to a new relationship model. In an environment of absolute uncertainty, agility in decision-making is vital and the increase in technological tools has been However, we must not forget that the great value of an advisor is the knowledge of the client, and that we feel close to all in complicated moments like the ones we are experiencing “.

