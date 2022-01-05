The year 2021 has closed with the creation of 776,478 jobs, which has made it possible to recover the loss of jobs that occurred during the pandemic and to raise the number of affiliates to Social Security to the historical record of 19.82 million workers, according to the data published this Tuesday by the Ministries of Social Security and Labor.

Although in global terms the year has served to close the employment gap caused by the covid, effective private sector employment has not yet fully recovered -without counting people who are still affected by a Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE) and the self-employed who are in cessation of activity-, and that at the end of 2021 has some 100,000 fewer workers, as calculated Funcas.

In global terms, Social Security affiliation now has 416,350 workers more of those who had in December 2019, just before the pandemic broke out.

However, in that employment gain, the public sector contracting and also to 124,087 workers who are still registered but are in ERTE already 108,178autonomous that are in cessation of activity.

Of the total number of workers in ERTE, there are 102,548 in ERTE COVID -49,685 with reduced hours and 52,863 without working-, 20,124 in ERTE ETOP -for economic, technical, organizational or productive causes not related to the pandemic- and 1,415 in ERTE due to the eruption of The Palm.

Despite the fact that effective enrollment has not fully recovered in the private sector, the labor market in 2021 has behaved favorably, with a special boost from the sectors that were most affected by the pandemic in 2020, such as hotelier (with a 17.7% increase in employment, 180,619 jobs created) or the artistic, recreational and entertainment activities (+ 16.24%, 37,654 jobs).

Sectors such as health and social services and the education, in which there is a significant weight of public employment, They have also pulled the data with the creation of 53,648 and 41,128 positions respectively (+ 3.16% and + 4.11%).

94,000 more unemployed than in July 2019

The good performance of employment has allowed the number of people signed up for unemployment in the offices of the State Public Employment Service (SEPE, the former Inem), which has registered at the end of the year 3,105,905 unemployed, 782,232 less than a year ago.

Although the country’s total unemployment is lower than that registered before the pandemic broke out (140,142 fewer unemployed than in the first quarter of 2020), it has not been able to repeat the minimum recorded in July 2019, when the total number of unemployed reached 3,011,433. Another 94,472 people will have to come out of unemployment to regain that ground that has not been reached since 2008.

The Ministry of Labor that leads Yolanda daz He has taken his chest out of the data and, especially, of the lowering of the female unemployment and from youth unemployment. The latter has dropped by 39.57%, bringing the number of people under 25 years of age registered on the SEPE lists at 275,469 young people.

This figure, however, is much lower than that recorded by the Labor Force Survey (EPA) published by the INE quarterly and according to which there is in Spain 524,100 unemployed under 25s.

This data, compared to the number of assets, is what is used to determine that the youth unemployment rate in the country exceeds 31%, which places Spain as the second country in Europe with the highest unemployment in this age group, only behind Greece (which registered youth unemployment of 36.5% in November according to the OECD).

Regarding regional differences, affiliation has risen and unemployment has fallen in all autonomous communities, although Canary and Balearic Islands They are in a leading position given the hit they suffered in 2020 due to the pandemic.

19.38 million contracts in 2021

Despite the improvement in employment, Spain has not managed to break the long-awaited record of 20 million affiliates to Social Security, although the Ministry led by Jos Luis Escriv hopes to achieve it before June.

In the absence of covid-19, Spain could have reached by the end of 2021 the 20,350,000 employed in December, according to estimates of BBVA Research, which confirms that the potential impact of the crisis continues to be significant (-530,000 affiliates), points out this research service.

They also point out that, without coronavirus, unemployment could have dropped to 2,950,000 unemployed. The impact of covid-19 is estimated at 160,000 unemployed, they point out.

Although the purpose is to reach these figures in the first half of the year, positive data is not expected for January, since it is a month in which membership traditionally falls due to the end of the sales season in commerce and the Christmas period in tourism.

The Ministry, in addition, never compute the ups and downs that occur on December 31 -Despite being a working day- in the data for that month, so on January 3, collect the net balance for that day, which is always negative. In 2021, on January 4, the loss of 117,107 affiliates from New Year’s Eve 2020 was recorded and in 2020 that of 114,738 workers from 2019.

The recovery in employment that occurred last year has not been enough to end the precariousness. In fact, in order to create 776,000 jobs, they had to sign in the country. 19.38 million employment contracts.

The 90% of them (17.27 million) were temporary contract, 1.29 million were full-time permanent contracts and 820,418 part-time permanent contracts.

Productivity collapse

It is striking in 2021 that although employment has grown strongly, the rebound in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will be weaker than initially thought, which has caused a collapse of labor productivity per hour actually worked.

This is so because Spain has already recovered employment prior to the pandemic, but on the contrary, it will not be able to match its level of activity until 2023, according to different international organizations. If more workers achieve a lower level of activity, this means that the productivity of these workers is lower, something that also it has not happened in other countries of our environment.

“It is true that there is a certain mismatch between employment data and national accounting data. It is striking and it is quite unusual in comparison with the countries of our surroundings since in them the growth of the employment and the growth of the GDP, and therefore the one of the apparent productivity of the work, are being very similar “, explained yesterday Israel Arroyo, Secretary of State for Social Security.

In Spain, however, with the data available today, “there is a very strong growth in employment, but there is a weaker growth in GDP and therefore a significant decrease in productivity apparent work. This is striking, it is not usual in our recent history, and I think the revisions are going to tend to reduce this which is abnormal“, he added.

Different economists try to explain this collapse in productivity by attaching it to change of sectoral composition that has occurred in Spain after the covid -with a lower weight of the sectors that were more productive- and also at the change of production model derived from the pandemic.

For example, sanitary restrictions imposed on some industrial companies prevent them from maintaining the same production levels as before the pandemic.

