And now, after all the information, rumors and opinions about the situation of Kyrie Irving, his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID and the laws of New York that will prevent him from being in the activities (games, training …) of the Nets in his hint, the real problems arrive. What is going to be the real situation (a farce) for the top favorite to the ring materializes. For now and with the appearance of not changing soon. The latest information, in fact, points to the fact that the Brooklyn franchise is beginning to see the matter very black, since harsh measures are even being proposed that could completely separate Kyrie, one of the members of their atomic big three, in Instead of being on the Ferris wheel to have him at home and not do it at home.

Today the Nets play their second preseason game, the first at their court, the Barclays Center. The champion, Milwaukee Bucks, arrived in the duel that repeats what was a tremendous series in the second round of the last playoffs. But the shock is marked by the absence, sung, of Kyrie. And the official reason for the Nets: ineligible to play. Not eligible to play. That will be his situation from now on in all the Nets’ home games as long as the point guard does not receive at least one dose of the vaccine, something that his team seriously doubts he will do. You will also have to get used to that label: ineligible to play was not something until now that was part of routine communication in teams, but it is the option chosen by the Nets since they cannot, legally, give information about whether or not it has to do with whether or not Irving is vaccinated.

Kyrie trained with the team during his stint in San Diego but has been on the sidelines since the Nets returned to Brooklyn. And so it will continue until further notice. In New York, the pandemic rules are strict: you cannot enter closed public spaces or participate in indoor events if you are not vaccinated. At least one dose is needed. That means that the Nets and Knicks players who have not received the vaccine will not be able to be in the activities of their teams at home: neither games (friendlies, 41 in the regular season, those that could be in the playoffs) nor training sessions.

The NBA chose, unlike what it decided for workers of other ranks in the organization, not to make vaccination mandatory among players. But he did warn that players will not charge for games not played linked to this problem of local vaccination laws. The Nets, who are training without Kyrie, have two friendlies left on their court, at the Barclays Center, today and next Thursday, and then they start the regular season with two away games. Its premiere at home in regular season will arrive on the 24th. And the test to Kyrie will not wait: in the second week of competition begins a stretch of six games in a row at Barclays, which will host 20 of the 26 that the team will play between November and December.

For Kyrie, the financial consequences can be dire. The 29-year-old guard has a contract this season worth just over $ 35 million. He has a player option of 36.6 for the next one, 2022-23, and the Nets wanted to negotiate an extension to ensure his continuity. This, which will now obviously be on hold, could be $ 187 million for four seasons. For every game you miss in Brooklyn because you are not vaccinated, you will stop collecting $ 381,181. That implies (they are accounts of the journalist Bobby Marks) 762,000 for the two that remain in the preseason and 15.6 million if he does not play any in the regular season. To that must be added another 762,000 for the two he would have to play at Madison, with the Knicks at home, and 413,000 in bonuses. And all that without counting playoffs.

