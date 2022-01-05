Higher levels of screen use during the pandemic are associated with poor mental health in children and youth, according to a Canadian study of more than 2,000 children. Among the effects of an abuse of digital devices are behavioral problems, hyperactivity or depression.

Mental health is being highly compromised since the pandemic. Also in minors. Part of these consequences may be due to increased time in front of screens given in the smallest as a result of confinement, as collected in a study on 2,026 Canadian children.

The conclusions are clear, more screen time among children during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a increase in mental health, behavior and attention problems.

The research, recently published in JAMA Network Open, conducted a longitudinal cohort study in patients aged 2 to 18 years in Ontario (Canada, USA), between May 2020 and April 2021. These were classified into 4 cohorts: 2 cohorts from the population and 2 clinically derived cohorts.

Parents were asked to complete repeated questionnaires about the Your children’s health behaviors and mental health symptoms during COVID-19.

The results revealed a correlation between increased time spent on screens, including computers, and poorer mental state.

Thus, young people who spent more than 2 or 3 hours a day watching television electronic media or video games had higher rates of depression, anxiety, inattention, and hyperactivity.

In younger children (with a mean age of 5.9 years), more time spent watching television or digital media was associated with higher levels of behavior problems and hyperactivity and inattention.

The prevalence of these symptoms increased with screen time and was particularly high among minors who spent more than 9 hours a day using technology.

Some alarming data if one takes into account that in much of the world the time of use of screens in minors has skyrocketed.

This is the case of Spain. If before Only 15% of Spanish children used devices for more than 90 minutes a day, after confinement that percentage increased to 73%, according to an investigation on how the crisis has affected childhood carried out by the Miguel Hernández University collected by ..

The research, based on data from 431 children and adolescents from 87 cities through an online questionnaire to their parents, found that 89% of parents recognized emotional and behavioral changes in their children during that time.

The most common transformations detected include greater difficulty concentrating, nervousness, irritability, or a greater propensity to argue.

It’s not the only one consequence that the pandemic could have on the younger population.

Previous research has found, in turn, that the few interactions during confinement and the use of the mask have made the children between 3 and 5 years old show more problems when speaking, expressing themselves and writing.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Cristina Fernández Esteban.