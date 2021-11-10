HELPMYCASH

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

In 10 years, the profitability of Spanish time deposits has plunged 98%. In other EU countries, deposits are more attractive, which is why more and more savers are moving their money to other areas. A simple process thanks to platforms like Raisin.

Last September, the average interest rate on deposits was 0.05%, according to the Bank of Spain.

European monetary policy has dealt a severe blow to fixed terms. In a decade, their profitability has plunged 98%. Last September, the average interest rate on deposits was 0.05%, according to the Bank of Spain, while ten years earlier the figure stood at 2.74%. And if the current interest is compared with that paid by Spanish banks in 2008, the golden age of fixed terms, the difference is even greater: in October of that year the average interest exceeded 5%.

In practice, this fall assumes that savers have stopped making a lot of money and that banks have saved millions. Thus, for example, currently savers obtain an average of five euros gross in interest for every 10,000 euros immobilized for a year. In October 2008, earnings were 500 euros, according to calculations by the financial product comparator HelpMyCash.com, which has analyzed what they are. the best deposits of 2021.

The problem for the most conservative savers is even greater if we take into account the levels that inflation has reached recently. Currently keeping savings in a checking account without profitability or in a fixed term with a profitability close to 0% implies a notable loss of purchasing power. “Not making profitable savings is synonymous with becoming impoverished“, point out sources of the comparator.

The current situation has caused a gradual and constant transfer of savings from fixed terms to current accounts, whose total balance has not stopped growing in recent years while that of deposits has been plummeting. However, the average profitability of the accounts is no better than that of the fixed terms. They are more flexible products and the availability of money is total, but they still do not help savings to grow while inflation soars.

Faced with this situation, many savers consider starting to invest. The truth is that opportunities have now multiplied thanks to the arrival of online brkers with low-cost commission policies and intuitive apps to operate from the mobile. However, not all consumers want to forego the security of fixed terms.

More profitable deposits, where to look?

The truth is that Spanish fixed terms are among the least profitable in the euro area. In other EU countries, deposits are more attractive, which is why more and more savers are moving their money to other areas. And although the returns available in other member states do not serve to avoid the effects of inflation, they do to soften them to a greater extent than the national ones.

Currently, Hiring a fixed term in another country on the Old Continent is easy thanks to the internet. Some entities open their doors to Spaniards directly through their websites. However, the revolution in this industry has come from the hand of the Raisin platform, they explain from HelpMyCash. It is a European fintech that gives access to more than fifty European bank deposits, all of them guaranteed by a FGD. And, in addition, it allows the entire process to be carried out online and in Spanish.

For example, through Raisin you can hire a three-year deposit at 1% APR in the Italian entity Banca Progetto or another with the same term in the Czech J&T Banka with an interest of 0.99% APR.

Both entities, protected by the FGDs of their countries, also lead the ranking of the best deposits at two years. On the one hand, Banca Progetto pays 0.91% APR at 24 months and J&T Banka, 0.90%.

For shorter terms, the interest is more discreet, although it is still notably higher than the Spanish average. The one-year deposit of Progetto at 0.56% APR or the fixed term at 0.52% APR of Haitong Bank also to twelve months. This last entity is based in Portugal and operates under the protection of the Portuguese FGD, but its fixed terms are marketed by its Spanish branch, so its clients should not present the 720 form if they invest more than 50,000 euros.

