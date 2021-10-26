10/27/2021 at 12:57 AM CEST

Internet giant Alphabet, parent company of Google, announced this Tuesday a profit of 55,391 million dollars between January and September, more than double the 25,042 million benefits obtained during the same period last year. The company with the most used online search engine in the world had a turnover of 182,312 million during the first nine months of the year, the vast majority from advertising, well above the 125,629 entered between January and September 2020. For their part, investors from Alphabet pocketed $ 82.76 per title over the past nine months, up from $ 36.69 a year ago.

The firm based in Mountain View (California, USA) saw how its turnover increased in all its business segments, and in parallel it increased investment with an increase in long-term debt, which went from 13,932 million at the end of the year passed to the current 14,288.

Alphabet’s largest source of income is sale of advertising space on its various online platforms, which accounts for more than 80% of total sales. In turn, within the advertising segment, revenue derived from ads through Google are the highest (37,926 million in the last quarter), although those from the YouTube video portal, also owned, are gaining more and more ground. Apart from advertising, the company also raises money through its cloud computing platform, Google Cloud, which in the past three months contributed $ 4.99 billion to the company’s coffers.

By markets, the United States is Alphabet’s main source of income (46% of the total), followed by the region comprised by Europe, the Middle East and Africa. “Five years ago I detailed our vision to be a company in which artificial intelligence prevails. The results of this quarter show that our investments in this area are allowing us to build more useful products for people and for our partners,” he said when presenting the accounts of the CEO of Alphabet, Sundar Pichai.

The good results of Alphabet, however, did not finish convincing investors on Wall Street, and the firm’s shares fell 1.35% to $ 2,749 per share in electronic operations after the closing of the New York parks. .