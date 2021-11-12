11/12/2021 at 07:54 CET

Rafa bernardo

The Operational Provisions, the document signed this week between the Government and the European Commission to set the pace of the reforms and investments committed in exchange for the 70,000 million euros of European subsidies, establishes with a level of precision that had not been reached until now the projects that Spain has to undertake in the coming years and, above all, the schedule of its start-up. In many cases, the dates go beyond the threshold of this legislature: people affected beyond the end of 2023 number in the millions, and the amounts committed in the billions.

Thus, the improvement of railway infrastructures Committed to the longer term is remarkable: not only will it have to have allocated 1,619 million euros for the improvement of short-distance lines by the end of 2024; In Cercanías, 700 kilometers of tracks and 70 stations have to be improved by 2026, in addition to having to carry out different actions (construction, equipment and / or improvement) on 2,700 kilometers of the railway networks of the Atlantic and Mediterranean corridors.

In the field of urban and rural agenda, the longest commitments include the construction of 20,000 homes for social rent, and improvement actions on 381,000 homes and 2,600 hectares of districts, neighborhoods, and also areas near coal mines and power plants: all by mid-2026 Also by mid-2026 the renovation of 1,230,000 square meters of public buildings is expected (in addition to the strictly energy renovation of 1,000,000 square meters of these facilities), the modernization of 100,000 irrigation systems, biodiversity conservation measures over 50,000 hectares of land and reach a percentage of selective municipal garbage collection of 21%. For their part, companies, municipalities, Autonomous Communities and the State will have to add 280 sustainable mobility projects by the end of 2025, and 85 innovative projects that promote electromobility.

5 million people trained

In the energy, the commitment for mid-2026 is to increase renewable energy generation capacity by 3,980MW, in addition to the entry into operation of five energy storage centers; in tourism, 50 actions will have to be undertaken in buildings of historical heritage also with the horizon of the second quarter of that year; and in sport, the commitment is to fix and improve 95 facilities by the end of 2025.

Also by the end of 2025 is when the main results in terms of training: by that date, 2.6 million citizens will have to have received some type of general instruction to improve their digital skills, and another 2.4 million employees and unemployed will have undergone more specific courses in order to refine their professional skills or requalify. Before, by the end of 2024, two important commitments related to education and employment are scheduled: there will have to be 135,000 more Vocational Training places than at the end of 2020, and the stabilization process of 300,000 interns of the public administration will have to be completed.

PERTE and digitization

In some cases, the design of the concrete measures falls (in principle) in this legislature, but the rendering of accounts will correspond to another Government. For example, in the case of digitization of central administration, the contracts, worth 1,200 million euros, must be signed before the end of 2023, but the Executive that is in power in the third quarter of 2025 will have to give an account of their completion. The same happens with the PERTE, the large projects that involve an entire industry: at the moment there is only one summoned, that of the electric vehicle, but Europe wants there to be three completed by mid-2026.

In addition to the investments and programs, the reforms that have been committed to Brussels (such as labor and pensions) and that in general are planned for the years of this legislature (2021, 2022 and 2023) also they will exert their influence on the following governments: its content will be difficult to change, because the agreement with Brussels specifies that “the satisfactory fulfillment of the milestones and objectives presupposes that the measures related to previous milestones and objectives have not been reversed”: that is, change a reform having the approval of the European Commission may lead to the suspension of the receipt of funds.

The reforms and investments affect all areas of the country’s economic life, the public and private sectors and all levels of the administration, but – as detailed in the Provisions – in addition to the design of the program, its direction is run by the central government and, singularly, the General Secretariat of European Funds, which “is responsible at the national level for the coordination and supervision of the effective implementation of the planned measures and the achievement of the objectives set in the Recovery and Resilience Plan.”