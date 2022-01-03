Lebron James It is not in any pool for the MVP. It is not on any list. The truth is that if we see the start of the season of Los angeles lakersIt is logical to think that the King has no option of winning the award, since it usually goes to the best player of one of the best teams in the league and the Angelenos are far from it.

Despite this, after the last monstrous performances of Akron’s, some currents of opinion have begun to appear that include him among the candidates for the award. To be clear. In no case are we talking about LeBron James being the favorite to be MVP. But if he continues to play at the level he is doing now and the Lakers come back, he could end up doing it.

At the moment, according to the NBA itself, these are the favorites for the MVP (LeBron is out of the top-10):

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kevin Durant

Stephen Curry

Nikola Jokic

Rudy gobert

Chris paul

James harden

DeMar DeRozan

Joel embiid

Zach LaVine

Thus, with this panorama, we put at your disposal the pros and cons that LeBron James has at the moment to end up being the MVP of the season in the NBA.

PROS

Their numbers

LeBron James is second in scoring right now just behind Kevin Durant with 28.5 points per game. In addition, the progression in the last games is brutal, finishing above thirty in the season. In addition, he averages 7.5 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game. If he continues with those numbers, he must be in the fight.

The narrative

LeBron James has 37 studs. No player has managed to win an MVP at that age (Karl Malone did it at 35 and holds the record). He is on his way to becoming the top scorer in history and another MVP would reignite the debate as to whether he is better than Michael Jordan. The narrative, unbeatable.

The time passed from the previous

LeBron has been a four-time NBA MVP. The last time in 2013 when I was 29 years old. Getting it 8 years later would be tremendous. These are things the league likes.

CONS

His team

His biggest handicap is that the Los Angeles Lakers are a real mess. And they do not look like they are going to improve. They have built Frank Vogel, a defensive coach, a very offensive team that is not capable of defending absolutely anything. Things look bad. It does not seem that they are going to finish among the first in the West, and thus it is impossible to win an MVP.

Rivals

The competition for the MVP is very tough. In addition to the numbers that the last two MVPs of the league, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic continue to make, two former MVPs such as Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant who are completing historic seasons appear again. The fight is going to be tremendous.

The lesions

Last year one of the main causes that caused Joel Embiid not to win the MVP was he played only 51 games. LeBron has not played all 82 games for three years, missing numerous games due to physical problems (this year he has already stopped playing nine). If that dynamic continues, it will be impossible for the winner to win.